Current OL projections after first portal window

These projections are subject to change as we learn information, but here's where I'm at with things exiting the first portal window.



Left Tackle

Jesse Ramil (T)

Jahkeem Shumpert (JC)

Breyden Turnage (F)



Thoughts: Ramil transferred to James Madison this past season after starting 10 games for Saint Francis at left tackle in 2023. Prior to 2023, he was the left guard for the Red Flash, earning 313 snaps in six games while starting three of those six. Then in 2024, the 6-foot-4, 297-pound lineman played 676 snaps for James Madison while starting all 12 regular season games. The big question for him is whether or not he’ll be able to survive as a blindside protector in the SEC with his lack of length. It’s a legitimate question, but he’s technically sound and has been pretty reliable in pass protection, allowing a total of 14 pressures and five sacks in 12 games this past season. I could also see Jimothy Lewis Jr. sliding over to the blindside if Ramil isn’t able to hold up here, but I’ve currently got the redshirt freshman projected to start elsewhere (stay tuned). Ramil is capable of playing any of the five spots along the offensive line, so his versatility will likely be useful somewhere.



At 6-5 and weighing 325 pounds, Shumpert brings more of a right tackle build to the table, but he’s on record saying that he has discussed playing the left side with the State coaching staff, so I’ve currently slotted him in here. We’ll see if that sticks though. I’ve also slid true freshman Breyden Turnage in as a left tackle due to his elite length (6-8, 285) and history as a multi-sport athlete (has also played basketball and baseball). A lot could depend on how his body develops, but in my opinion, he’s more of a long-term project (only has one year of football experience so far) on the blindside.



Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson -OR-

Luke Work

Jackson LaHue

Spencer Dowland (F)



Thoughts: Tough to argue against Jackson playing in all 12 games in 2024 while starting 11 of them at left guard and getting 658 snaps (good for third-most along the offensive line). With that said, his play was up and down, and many fans have been left wondering if he’s the sure-fire answer in 2025. I’ve currently got him sitting atop the depth chart, but I’m also predicting the rising sophomore Luke Work as an “OR” status, which means the two will be in a competition. Don’t get me wrong, it’s also possible that Work could man right or even left tackle, which is where he spent a majority of his playing time (11 games played, 7 starts, 332 snaps) as a freshman. He did get 21 snaps at left guard against Toledo in Week 3 though, and that was actually his highest-graded game of the season, according to PFF. It makes sense to protect him from SEC edge speed by putting him in a phone booth, but understand that it’s still entirely possible that he plays tackle.



LaHue has some guard-tackle versatility, but I like him more inside. The true freshman Spencer Dowland might look more like an offensive tackle at 6-6, 290 pounds, but the former Auburn commitment has mentioned that State likes him as an inside option, which is why I have him here. Underrated signing for the Bulldogs, in my opinion. He’ll likely take some seasoning though and will need to spend some time in State’s strength and conditioning program before he’s ready to handle interior defensive linemen in the SEC.



Center

Carson Lee (T)

Koby Keenum (T)



Thoughts: The Bulldogs might’ve just landed their short and long-term answers at center. After transferring from Colorado to Eastern Michigan prior to the 2023 season, Lee proceeded to play 1,117 snaps over his next two seasons while playing in 18 games and starting 16 of them. That included 10 combined starts in 2024 , which were spread over all three interior positions, but Lee views himself as a center — and considering he’s only 6-2, 307 with subpar length, I tend to agree with him. He’s a serviceable run blocker, but pass protection is where he’s likely to help State out the most, as he only gave up nine pressures and zero sacks this past season.



Keenum is a guy State wanted when he was coming out of high school back in 2023, but he chose Kentucky over the Bulldogs and others. He’s only played 32 snaps over two years since joining the Wildcats, but I think he’s got a bright future in Starkville. Some might have him penciled in as a starter at one of the two guard spots (he’s capable of playing all three interior positions), but I have him more as a 2026 projected starter with Lee only having one more year of eligibility. This will give him some time to acclimate to a new offense and new surroundings in Starkville.



Right Guard

Albert Reese IV

Canon Boone

Matthew Lefeau (JC)

TJ Lockhart



Thoughts: Reese played 804 snaps last season, the most of any offensive lineman (by a wide margin too). Of those 804 snaps, 630 of them (or 78.4%) came at right tackle with the veteran starting the first 10 games there. Then for the final two contests, he kicked inside to right guard with Work moving over to right tackle and the now-departed Makylan Pounders being inserted back into the starting lineup on the blindside. Reese was significantly more effective as a pass protector playing inside, as he gave up just one pressure and zero sacks over the final two games after allowing a team-high 31 pressures (which was significantly higher than the next highest at 19) and five sacks in the previous 10 games at right tackle. He’s capable of moving back out to tackle, but I think he needs to stick inside moving forward.



Boone has the ability to be an emergency center if needed, but only 16 of his 175 snaps over the last two years have come at that position. He has been a serviceable to good option at guard when called upon though, so I think he makes for valuable depth who could actually surprise some people and push for playing time at left guard (he performed well there down the stretch prior to an injury). With me having Jackson and Word battling it out over there though, I’ve got Boone as the No. 2 right guard providing a capable body behind Reese. Lefeau is a massive presence (6-6, 355) who played left tackle on the JUCO level, but he’s expected to move inside at State. With his background coming on the left side, I can see him playing left guard, but he’s capable of playing either. He won’t enroll until the summer, which will make it harder for him to get involved in any ongoing competitions. I like him though.



Right Tackle

Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Saquon Miles (JC)

Malik Ellis



Thoughts: Lewis has tremendous upside. I’m not telling you anything that you don’t already know, but it’s at least worth mentioning again. The physical tools are there, and 2024 was mostly about getting at least some experience under his belt. That only resulted in 52 snaps over four games, but State was able to preserve his redshirt status while also getting him some valuable reps down the stretch (32 snaps over the last two games against SEC opponents Missouri and Ole Miss). The results were positive, as the young, ascending talent didn’t give up a single sack or pressure in 28 pass blocking snaps this past season. It’s still a small sample size, but the arrow is pointing way up for this guy.



Personally, I can see my two projected tackles (Ramil and Lewis) swapping positions before it’s all said and done, but I’ll leave it “as is” for now. Miles was widely considered one of the top JUCO tackles — if not the top JUCO tackle — available. He’s capable of playing either side, but with Shumpert being given the green light to start off at left tackle, I have Miles slotted in here on the right side for the time being. Between Lewis, Ramil, Miles and Shumpert, I think State has some decent options outside, but with me projecting Reese and Work inside for 2025, I do think another portal tackle will be targeted after the spring. We’ll have to wait and see who that player is before I consider shaking up the depth chart projections though. Stay tuned.