Now THIS is what a Lebby WR room is supposed to look like...

Clint Lamb
Silver Member
-
- Jan 15, 2025
-
- 3
-
- 1
-
- 3
With the addition of former Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans, Mississippi State has now completed its room for 2025. The most important aspect of this signing is what rising junior brings to the table as a starting-caliber slot option. In the six seasons Jeff Lebby has been either a play-caller or head coach on the Division I level, his team's starting slot receiver led the offense in receiving yards. To further this point, I've included Lebby’s top 4-5 receivers from each season dating back to 2019.
Mississippi State (2024)
Kevin Coleman
Kelly Akharaiyi
Mario Craver
Creed Whittemore
Oklahoma (2023)
Drake Stoops
Jalil Farooq
Andrel Anthony
Jayden Gibson
Oklahoma (2022)
Marvin Mims
Drake Stoops
Ole Miss (2021)
Dontario Drummond
Jahcour Pearson
Dannis Jackson
Ole Miss (2020)
Elijah Moore
Jonathan Mingo
Braylon Sanders
UCF (2019)
Gabriel Davis
Mario Williams
Prior to Evans addition on Wednesday, here were the slot percentages for some of the top competitors in State's wide receiver room:
Markus Allen (Eastern Michigan)
Anthony Evans III
Mississippi State (2024)
Kevin Coleman (5-11, 180)
Jordan Mosley (6-0, 195)
Kelly Akharaiyi (6-1, 200)
Mario Craver (5-10, 170)
Creed Whittemore (5-11, 185)
Oklahoma (2023)
Drake Stoops (5-10, 189)
Nic Anderson (6-4, 207)
Jalil Farooq (6-1, 208)
Andrel Anthony (6-1, 190)
Jayden Gibson (6-5, 196)
Brenen Thompson (5-9, 159)
Oklahoma (2022)
Marvin Mims (5-11, 182)
Jalil Farooq (6-1, 203)
Drake Stoops (5-10, 190)
Theo Wease Jr. (6-3, 205)
Ole Miss (2021)
Dontario Drummond (6-1, 220)
Braylon Sanders (6-0, 195)
Jahcour Pearson (5-8, 190)
Jonathan Mingo (6-2, 225)
Dannis Jackson (5-11, 175)
Ole Miss (2020)
Elijah Moore (5-9, 185)
Dontario Drummond (6-0, 215)
Jonathan Mingo (6-2, 215)
Braylon Sanders (6-0, 190)
UCF (2019)
Gabriel Davis (6-3, 212)
Tre Nixon (6-2, 180)
Mario Williams (6-0, 222)
Jacob Harris (6-5, 211)
Outside of UCF back in 2019 when there was size across the board, we've always seen a strong blend of body types at the top of Lebby’s wide receiver depth charts. We saw that near the bottom of Mississippi State's group this past season, and to an extent, Akharaiyi fit that description near the top, but look at the various additions out of the portal:
Markus Allen (6-2, 212)
Jaron Glover (6-1, 204)
Cam Thompson (6-0, 200)
Brenen Thompson (5-9, 165)
Ayden Williams (6-3, 205)
Anthony Evans III (5-11, 170)
Jordan Mosley (6-0, 195) - returning starter
Four of the six signings bring some of that length and size with thicker, more powerful builds. Not everyone, but that’s the point. There’s a nice blend of the bigger outside options with some of the faster, more dynamic players such as Evans and Brenen Thompson. This looks more like a Lebby wide receiver room.
Mississippi State (2024)
Kevin Coleman
- 630 slot snaps
- 729 total snaps (86.4%)
- Targets: 102
- 74 catches, 932 yards (12.6 YPC), 6 TD
Kelly Akharaiyi
Mario Craver
Creed Whittemore
Oklahoma (2023)
Drake Stoops
- 704 slot snaps
- 788 total snaps (89.3%)
- Targets: 107
- 84 catches, 962 yards (11.5 YPC), 10 TD
Jalil Farooq
Andrel Anthony
Jayden Gibson
Oklahoma (2022)
Marvin Mims
- 220 slot snaps
- 804 total snaps (27.4%)
- Targets: 87
- 54 catches, 1,083 yards (20.1 YPC), 6 TD
Drake Stoops
- 574 slot snaps
- 684 total snaps (83.9%)
- Targets: 60
- 39 catches, 393 yards (10.1 YPC), 3 TD
Ole Miss (2021)
Dontario Drummond
- 496 slot snaps
- 802 total snaps (61.9%)
- Targets: 94
- 76 catches, 1,028 yards (13.5 YPC), 8 TD
Jahcour Pearson
- 295 slot snaps
- 563 total snaps (52.4%)
- Targets: 40
- 26 catches, 392 yards (15.1 YPC)
Dannis Jackson
Ole Miss (2020)
Elijah Moore
- 491 slot snaps
- 630 total snaps (77.9%)
- Targets: 101
- 86 catches, 1,193 yards (13.9 YPC), 8 TD
Jonathan Mingo
Braylon Sanders
UCF (2019)
Gabriel Davis
- 47 slot snaps
- 851 total snaps (5.5%)
- Targets: 128
- 72 catches, 1,241 yards (17.2 YPC), 12 TD
Mario Williams
- 627 slot snaps
- 704 total snaps (89.1%)
- Targets: 69
- 51 catches, 717 yards (14.1 TPC), 6 TD
- 314 slot snaps
- 424 total snaps (74.1%)
- Targets: 42
- 19 catches, 448 yards (23.6 YPC), 1 TD
Prior to Evans addition on Wednesday, here were the slot percentages for some of the top competitors in State's wide receiver room:
Markus Allen (Eastern Michigan)
- 2024: 53/611 (8.7%)
- 2022 (Wisconsin): 14/107 (13.1%)
- 2021 (Wisconsin): 14/39 (35.9%)
- 2024: 32/234 (15.7%)
- 2023: 5/325 (1.5%)
- 2022: 0/21 (0%)
- 2024: 31/496 (6.3%)
- 2023: 6/90 (6.7%)
- 2022 (Eastern Illinois): 26/27 (96.3%)
- 2024: 51/546 (9.3%)
- 2023: 12/30 (40%)
- 2022: 7/45 (15.6%)
- 2024: 8/84 (9.5%)
- 2023: 10/123 (8.1%)
- 2024: 45/548 (8.2%)
- 2023: 23/194 (11.9%)
- 2022: 0/20 (0%)
- 2021: 2/36 (5.6%)
Anthony Evans III
- 2024: 48/110 (43.6%)
- 2023: 82/91 (90.1%)
Mississippi State (2024)
Kevin Coleman (5-11, 180)
Jordan Mosley (6-0, 195)
Kelly Akharaiyi (6-1, 200)
Mario Craver (5-10, 170)
Creed Whittemore (5-11, 185)
Oklahoma (2023)
Drake Stoops (5-10, 189)
Nic Anderson (6-4, 207)
Jalil Farooq (6-1, 208)
Andrel Anthony (6-1, 190)
Jayden Gibson (6-5, 196)
Brenen Thompson (5-9, 159)
Oklahoma (2022)
Marvin Mims (5-11, 182)
Jalil Farooq (6-1, 203)
Drake Stoops (5-10, 190)
Theo Wease Jr. (6-3, 205)
Ole Miss (2021)
Dontario Drummond (6-1, 220)
Braylon Sanders (6-0, 195)
Jahcour Pearson (5-8, 190)
Jonathan Mingo (6-2, 225)
Dannis Jackson (5-11, 175)
Ole Miss (2020)
Elijah Moore (5-9, 185)
Dontario Drummond (6-0, 215)
Jonathan Mingo (6-2, 215)
Braylon Sanders (6-0, 190)
UCF (2019)
Gabriel Davis (6-3, 212)
Tre Nixon (6-2, 180)
Mario Williams (6-0, 222)
Jacob Harris (6-5, 211)
Outside of UCF back in 2019 when there was size across the board, we've always seen a strong blend of body types at the top of Lebby’s wide receiver depth charts. We saw that near the bottom of Mississippi State's group this past season, and to an extent, Akharaiyi fit that description near the top, but look at the various additions out of the portal:
Markus Allen (6-2, 212)
Jaron Glover (6-1, 204)
Cam Thompson (6-0, 200)
Brenen Thompson (5-9, 165)
Ayden Williams (6-3, 205)
Anthony Evans III (5-11, 170)
Jordan Mosley (6-0, 195) - returning starter
Four of the six signings bring some of that length and size with thicker, more powerful builds. Not everyone, but that’s the point. There’s a nice blend of the bigger outside options with some of the faster, more dynamic players such as Evans and Brenen Thompson. This looks more like a Lebby wide receiver room.
Last edited: