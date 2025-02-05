Pre-Spring DEPTH CHART Projections: Defense

I put together some early depth chart projections for State's defense. Coleman Hutzler likes to utilize multiple fronts, but I’ve done the depth chart with a 3-4 base that technically includes 12 starting positions (with the Star or nickel being No. 12).It’s possible Nevaeh Sanders will be part of that JACK conversation, but up to this point, he hasn’t spent any of his time playing off the ball — and last year’s top 2 guys (Branden Jennings and Ty Cooper) played between 25-30% of their snaps doing just that. Regardless of where State lists him, I feel like he’ll be limited to a situational role in obvious passing situations. Granted, he thrived in that role at NIU. He's long (6-4), but he’s light (220). He did finish 2024 with 14 pressures and 4.5 sacks despite only being in on 67 pass rushing snaps. For comparison, Sanders got the ninth-most PR snaps for the Huskies (the eighth- highest having more than twice as many at 145) and yet, he still managed to finish fourth on the team in pressures and sacks. He's totaled 30 pressures and 6.5 sacks in only 127 pass rushing snaps over the last two years, according to PFF. That's really impressive.Whitson is an inside-out option who can be effective as a 3-tech, 5-tech or anywhere in between. He’s been one of my favorite additions out of the transfer portal. I can see either Bingley-Jones or Dinkins starting at the nose. I’m expecting a big jump from Trevion Williams. Yes, I know State brought in three other transfer signees who will all compete for that other 3/5-tech spot, but Williams showedflashes in 2024. He’s got to learn to play more under control and with a bit more consistency, but he’s got NFL upside in my opinion. Has strong disruptive traits in my opinion.I originally had Hunter Washington continuing his role as the starting strong safety with Isaac Smith playing Star, but I decided to switch it up at the last minute. Don’t get me wrong, that could be how it looks, but former Alabama DB Tony Mitchell feels like another immediate contributor in the secondary alongside Old Dominion transfer Jahron Manning. Cornerback is aconcern. Right now, you are banking on at least 2-3 of the following things happening: quality development from Kelley Jones as a corner, Dwight Lewis being able to make a quick transition from NAIA, DeAgo Brumfield and/or Treveon Wright staying healthy and Kyle Johnson being ready to immediately contribute as a freshman. Those things are possible, but are they likely? Time will tell.I have Nic Mitchell losing out to Zakari Tillman at DIME and then sliding over to MIKE to fill out the two deep. This is a risky projection, as the coaching staff clearly likes Mitchell and he has the experience there, but I loved some of the things I saw from Tillman last season. I feel like he’ll continue to get better as he gets more reps. I’ve seen some projecting Derion Gullette at either JACK or MIKE (both are possible), but he has mentioned that the coaching staff has discussed him playing DIME. He likes the idea of that too. Because of that, I have him backing up Tillman there with Jalen Smith and Mitchell rounding out the “two-deep” at the two off-ball linebacker spots. I’ll be curious to see how freshman Tyler Lockhart develops in Year 1. The good news? Despite unexpectedly losing last year’s starter Stone Blanton early to the NFL, you don’t have to rush Lockhart due to the additions of Smith and Gullette.I will admit that the Texas transfer does have some edge tendencies, so it is possible that he winds up playing JACK, but I believe the additions of JUCO signee LaKendrick James and freshman Tyshun Willis bolstered that position group enough to get quality play. I wouldn’t be surprised if one or both of those guys push Donterry Russell for that No. 2 spot. James is undersized (listed at 6-2, 217), but he’s twitched up, explosive and can more than handle the off-ball side of playing the position. Willis might be my favorite freshman signee on defense — and maybe even on the team. I’m a big, big fan.Yes, I’m projecting Stonka Burnside moves over to the defensive side of the ball. His physicality and fearlessness would thrive at either safety spot or Star. There will likely be a transition period which could slow down his contributions early in Year 2, but by the end of the season, I’d expect for him to be getting steady snaps somewhere.If you have any questions about my projections, please let me know. As I said, this is still early. Spring should reveal a lot.