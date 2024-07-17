Albert Reese IV​ Press Conference​

Q. What's it been like so far the transition with Jeff Lebby and what's it like playing under him?



ALBERT REESE IV: It's been as good as it can be, you know, new offense, everybody has adapted quite well.



Q. What differences have you seen from Lebby and before just with the team and the way the offense is?



ALBERT REESE IV: Just how detailed everything is. Like he really emphasizes the devils in the details and the smallest things that you wouldn't think play a big role in success, play a huge role in being successful.



Q. Biggest -- the similarities and the differences between living in Alberta and living in Starkville, Mississippi?



ALBERT REESE IV: It's got to be the weather is the biggest one you can imagine. Get a lot of snow up there, frigid temperatures -40, 50 sometimes and the food. I would say the food is definitely better here.



Q. What's it been like working with Cody Kennedy the new offensive line coach?



ALBERT REESE IV: It's been great. Everybody on the O-Line respects him, likes him and it's been great being under his leadership and learning some of his techniques.



Q. Is that like a sweater, a jacket? A varsity feel to it. What is it?



ALBERT REESE IV: Like?



Q. Is it a sweater or a jacket?



ALBERT REESE IV: It's a little bit of both, it's a stretchy jacket, real comfortable.



Q. Does Adidas make it?



ALBERT REESE IV: Yeah.



Q. Tell me about your quarterback, what have you seen in him giving you confidence this season going forward?



ALBERT REESE IV: I think he's a natural leader. He's very good at bringing everybody together and just making sure everybody is on the same page, knowing what the expectations are, holding people accountable, I think that's actually his biggest and best asset.



Q. What does it mean to be representing the Mississippi State offensive line, to be the selection at SEC Media Days to represent the team?



ALBERT REESE IV: It's a huge honor to be able to represent my program and my offensive line. So very blessed to be here.



Q. Talk a little bit about the clanging of the cow bells and getting acclimated to that. I don't know how many cow bells you heard prior to coming to Mississippi State, but getting acclimated to that as well, does it distract you or do you love it as a Mississippi State guy yourself?



ALBERT REESE IV: As a freshman it was intimidating, even me being part of the team, but I love it now. It's just awesome.



Q. Good morning. Albert, what intrigued you about playing football being from Canada and how much did you play in Canada? I know you played high school football in Florida, as well?



ALBERT REESE IV: How much I played in Canada?



Q. Yeah, the differences.



ALBERT REESE IV: The differences. No snow games down here. I had a good amount of those. That's the biggest thing. A lot more people go to American games like you talk about playing high school football up there. A lot more attendance down in the states than up there.



Q. When you are learning Jeff Lebby's offense, when he is installing his offense, do you look at Oklahoma film? Do you get acclimated to the fast-paced offense? He wants to snap it past, how much of a chore is that for the offense?



ALBERT REESE IV: We do look at his Oklahoma film because that's where he was most recently and it's a good way to learn our plays. But, yeah, the tempo, it's going to be a great asset for us going into the year.



We're going to be able to tire opposing teams out and use that to our advantage and make our jobs easier and more effective.



Q. What's been your favorite thing about playing for Mississippi State?



ALBERT REESE IV: I really like our fan base. I really love how blue collar and toughness-oriented the program is.



Q. What have you seen from Cameron Ball and Justin Ball, tight ends and brothers?



ALBERT REESE IV: Seen two very tall tight ends, good duo to have. They work hard, adapting to the offense well and it's great to have those guys on our team.



Q. Working this off-season predominantly with the first team has been a little bit different for you I imagine in your Mississippi State career. What's it like preparing for a season where it looks like you are going to be on the field a whole lot?



ALBERT REESE IV: I feel like I have a bigger role on the team of course, I feel obligated to step up and be a bigger leader. That's the main thing.



Q. What do you remember from previous games against Texas A&M and how much are you looking forward to hosting them again this year?



ALBERT REESE IV: Definitely looking forward to playing them again, get some revenge and looking forward to a big game.



Q. I've been asking the players that play in rivalry games this question. With OU and Texas coming into the league, tell me how big the Egg Bowl is, playing with Mississippi State players in that game?



ALBERT REESE IV: It means the world. I didn't grow up in Mississippi, so I don't have the history of the Egg Bowl like my other teammates do, but it doesn't matter that I'm a foreigner. It's just as exciting to me as it is everybody else.



Q. I'm wondering, you guys aren't traveling to Alabama this year, but if you had to choose between Jordan-Hare or Bryant-Denny? Which is more difficult to play?



ALBERT REESE IV: Probably Jordan-Hare because we have a great fan base, they are notorious for being great fans, so probably Jordan-Hare.



Q. The Egg Bowl, do you hear about it more from current students or the older parents and older alumni?



ALBERT REESE IV: What do you mean?



Q. The importance of the game, do you hear it from the students or alumni and older people?



ALBERT REESE IV: Probably alumni and older people. They've been around longer.



ALBERT REESE IV: Thank you. Hail State.