Transfer Portal Visitor

Jack Byers

Jack Byers

Feb 8, 2022
Feb 8, 2022
Hatfield, PA/Starkville, MS
I exchanged some texts with North Texas center Ethan Miner who went into the transfer portal yesterday. Miner is a natural fit given that Mississippi State hired North Texas offensive line coach Jon Cooper yesterday. Miner told me that Mississippi State has extended an offer to him and he hopes to visit sometime within the next two weeks. He has also been in contact with Louisville, Penn State, NC State and Rutgers.

According to PFF, Miner was the #2 highest graded center in the FBS this season with a 82.8 PFF Grade. He had a 88.3 pass blocking grade while allowing zero sacks and only six pressures and had a 79.4 run blocking grade.

 
