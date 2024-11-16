What I'm hearing on Kamario Taylor..

Adam Gorney
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 14, 2005
-
- 15,968
-
- 29
-
- 48
It looks very much like Mississippi State is going to hang onto the commitment of Kamario Taylor even though Georgia has been making a push.
The four-star quarterback from Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County wanted Georgia to offer his brother, Jaiden, and that hasn't happened yet and Mississippi State just offered. That's the writing on the wall there. Looks like the Bulldogs dodged a big bullet there.
The four-star quarterback from Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County wanted Georgia to offer his brother, Jaiden, and that hasn't happened yet and Mississippi State just offered. That's the writing on the wall there. Looks like the Bulldogs dodged a big bullet there.