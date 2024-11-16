ADVERTISEMENT

What I'm hearing on Kamario Taylor..

Adam Gorney

Moderator
Jul 14, 2005
It looks very much like Mississippi State is going to hang onto the commitment of Kamario Taylor even though Georgia has been making a push.

The four-star quarterback from Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County wanted Georgia to offer his brother, Jaiden, and that hasn't happened yet and Mississippi State just offered. That's the writing on the wall there. Looks like the Bulldogs dodged a big bullet there.
 
