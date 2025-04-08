ADVERTISEMENT

OL combinations this spring

Clint Lamb

Clint Lamb

Jan 15, 2025
From what I’ve been able to gather from the limited practice videos, here’s what the offensive line has looked like so far (or at least some of the combinations that we’ve seen)…

LT: Luke Work
LG: Jacoby Jackson
C: Carson Lee
RG: Canon Boone / Trevor Mayberry
RT: Jimothy Lewis

LT2: Jakheem Shumpert
LG2: TJ Lockhart / Malik Ellis
C2: Wesley Davis
RG2: Jesse Ramil / Koby Keenum
RT2: Saquon Miles

Albert Reese will obviously factor into the mix somewhere, probably at RG again. If State can add transfer OL Mickel Clay from UNA, that would add more depth at right tackle — he could end up factoring in at some point once he’s made the adjustment to the SEC. Keenum is capable of playing center too.

I’ll keep digging and if I notice anything else, I’ll be sure to share it here. Will also be getting JUCO iOL Matthew Lefeau this summer. This group needs significant work, but I’ll point out that it was always going to take time with so many new faces, whether that be from the portal or JUCO levels.
 
