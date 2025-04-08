OL combinations this spring

From what I’ve been able to gather from the limited practice videos, here’s what the offensive line has looked like so far (or at least some of the combinations that we’ve seen)…



LT: Luke Work

LG: Jacoby Jackson

C: Carson Lee

RG: Canon Boone / Trevor Mayberry

RT: Jimothy Lewis



LT2: Jakheem Shumpert

LG2: TJ Lockhart / Malik Ellis

C2: Wesley Davis

RG2: Jesse Ramil / Koby Keenum

RT2: Saquon Miles



Albert Reese will obviously factor into the mix somewhere, probably at RG again. If State can add transfer OL Mickel Clay from UNA, that would add more depth at right tackle — he could end up factoring in at some point once he’s made the adjustment to the SEC. Keenum is capable of playing center too.



I’ll keep digging and if I notice anything else, I’ll be sure to share it here. Will also be getting JUCO iOL Matthew Lefeau this summer. This group needs significant work, but I’ll point out that it was always going to take time with so many new faces, whether that be from the portal or JUCO levels.