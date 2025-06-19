Hey y'all, as State prepares to host its last big group of official visitors this summer for the 2026 class, I wanted to go over the latest with a few prospects. Here's what to expect with some of the Bulldogs' top targets. Remember, recruiting is fluid, so this could change by tonight, but here's what I have mid-afternoon.*First off, it looks like State has fallen out of the Carnell Warren stakes. He's no longer slated to visit the Bulldogs this weekend, as he announced on social media. State had made him a big target and four-star Brodie McWhorter told us as much recently, that Warren was one of the top guys he's going after for the class. It looked good for State, when Warren announced his decommitment from Virginia Tech last week.But now, I've flipped my FutureCast to North Carolina, as that's where he now plans to officially visit this weekend. The Tar Heels have made a strong push and I'm told a sizeable NIL package awaits him there, so decision is pretty sealed barring something unforeseen.**More bad news for State as four-star defensive tackle Dereon Albert also will no longer be visiting the Bulldogs this weekend. He announced it as well on social media earlier:Albert officially visited Tennessee last weekend and I think the Vols are now the clear leader. North Carolina and Kentucky have been poking around here, but at this point, it sounds like it would be a surprise if Tennessee isn't the pick. Again, NIL deal involved here is what I'm told, which is always the tipping point anymore.***Now, it's not all bad for State and I've got a couple of good updates here. First off, I think it's about 99% likely that State now lands three-star safety Jax Pope. I posted about him last week, that he was down to State and Stanford. He officially visited the Bulldogs last weekend and had planned to visit Stanford this upcoming weekend.I've talked to Jax a couple of times and I've gotten the impression that he didn't want to go far from home, even though Stanford had made a big push and he was impressed by that. Pope had a great time with State and barring a huge change of heart, that's the pick. It's just a matter of when. He'd mentioned early July, but the Bulldogs want to get him fully on board and wrapped up, so could be much sooner.****Somewhat of a surprise as three-star Tupelo (Miss.) DB Iverson McCoy will officially visit State this weekend. It was somewhat of a surprise when he decommitted from the Bulldogs last month. LOTS of pro-State people in his corner, but I think someone got in his head he should look around. Welp, he'll be headed back to Starkville and it seems like he's back leaning towards State. It'll be either State or Ole Miss, where he officially visited last weekend. And when I say lean, I think it's more 55/45 towards State. It's not by much. But it's big that he'll be back on campus this weekend.*****The big prize that will be on campus this weekend is four-star OL Evan Goodwin. This has been a big target for McWhorter and with McWhorter visiting as well, look for him to tighten the screws on Goodwin, at least come with a press. This is THE guy McWhorter wants protecting him.He's been to SMU and Mizzou on officials and I think those are the other finalists, particularly SMU. Seems like that official a few weeks ago REALLY went well. So this is anything but a done deal. But as of now, Goodwin will visit and that's some fantastic news for the Bulldogs.******Finally, a few guys are up in the air, now a day from official visit weekend beginning, as to whether or not they'll make it to Starkville. Four-star WR O'Mari Johnson and four-star LB TJ White, both in-state guys, are last-second decisions on whether they'll visit State.Johnson seems to be between Tulane and Ole Miss elsewhere right now. I think State is running third there, so wouldn't be a shocker if the Bulldogs visit doesn't happen. But the State staff is still pushing and I'm told there's hope the visit will still happen.And White took recent official visits to Tennessee last weekend and Florida State the weekend before. Again, I think State is running third, so another that wouldn't be a surprise if the visit didn't happen. But the Bulldogs have pushed and pushed to get him to visit. We'll see if he makes it or not. And I'll try to have updates on both, if and when available.That's what I have for now. Still a big weekend that will bring a lot of 2026 classes more into focus. I expect a flurry of commitments, with State and elsewhere over the next few days. More updates when available.