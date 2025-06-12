jason stamm
Heisman Winner
Staff
-
- Aug 11, 2008
-
- 529
-
- 7
-
- 18
Please do not copy/paste or summarize any portion of this post to other Web sites or message boards, as it is a direct violation of copyright laws and could result in the termination of your Rivals.com subscription per our terms of service. Thank you.
Guys, this should be a busy next week and a half to two weeks for State on the recruiting front. The Bulldogs have two massively important official visit weekends set up that should all but fill out their 2026 recruiting class. We've been following guys for months and as many of them commit elsewhere, it becomes more clear who will land in Starkville and who will not.
*First up, there was a big decommitment this morning. No, it wasn't State losing a pledge, but it directly affects it. Four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren committed to Virginia Tech in January, on TV at the Under Armour All-American Game. But this morning, he had a brief, decommitment post on his social media pages:
Now, this affects State because the Bulldogs have for months, behind the scenes, identified him as one of their top targets for the 2026 class. Four-star QB Brodie McWhorter further said as much in a story we posted this week: https://mississippistate.rivals.com/news/four-star-state-pledge-brodie-mcwhorter-playing-recruiter
In that story, you'll note that McWhorter identified Warren and four-star offensive lineman Evan Goodwin as the two guys he's targeted most. We already knew Goodwin and McWhorter are both officially visiting State next weekend (June 20). And while it's not 100% confirmed, sources have told me that Warren will officially visit the Bulldogs next week as well. Now, it's too soon to celebrate. BUT, that's a lot of coincidence, as hard as McWhorter and the staff have been pushing, for me not to think State is in the driver's seat with Goodwin and Warren. The latter had other finalists (Georgia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest) before he made that decision. Sources have said all three appear to be out now, as they've taken other commits.
There's still lots to go, in this one. But I've seen and heard enough to flip FutureCasts for Warren and Goodwin to the Bulldogs. Again, these are not done deals. But the chips are all falling in a good line for State here.
**With Goodwin, Missouri, Oklahoma State and SMU are all hanging around and each got official visits from him in the past six weeks. SMU was most recent, last weekend. And right now, that seems to be the biggest competition for the Bulldogs. I do think if he were going there, he would have committed on the visit and not still planned on State. And Goodwin still could cancel and make a commitment. But right now, he's still slated to officially visit State next weekend WITH McWhorter, the guy who's been pushing most for him, the four-star QB and key to the Bulldogs' class.
Again, monitor this on close over the next week or so. But if we get midweek next week and Goodwin hasn't committed elsewhere, as well as still plans to OV to State, expect this one to be the Bulldogs' to close.
***Another piece to note involves an official visitor this weekend. I caught up with Buford (Ga.) three-star safety Jax Pope this week, just as his 7v7 team wrapped up a rain-shortened tournament at UGA. Pope is basically between State and Stanford. He'll officially visit the Cardinal next weekend.
Stanford has pushed super hard here. They were the first school to make an in-home visit, gave a lengthy presentation on why he'd fit with the Cardinal and have been in contact with him on an almost daily basis. But Pope told me he's never been to California. I also can tell he'd prefer to stay close to home and in the SEC. He's going to give Stanford a shot next weekend, so don't expect a decision to come out until after he visits the Cardinal. But sources within the Bulldogs' staff tell me the feel awfully good about landing him. In fact, I'd put it at 90%. And after talking to him myself, I'm comfortable making another FutureCast for State.
I'll be watching more to see how Pope's visit goes to Stanford, honestly, than his visit to State goes this weekend. But in the end, I feel like the Bulldogs have this one.
****I also made a FutureCast for three-star DE Maurice Jones Jr. He'll officially visit State this weekend and he is arguably the most likely to commit during his visit. This should come as zero surprise, as the Bulldogs have pushed on this one for months. In fact, even though a FutureCast wasn't made (not sure why, honestly), our friend John Garcia wrote nearly two months ago that he predicted State would land Jones: https://mississippistate.rivals.com/news/three-predictions-mississippi-state-luther-burden-houston
*****Finally, the last target I feel comfortable giving a FutureCast to is an in-state guy, three-star offensive lineman Dalton Toothman. He visited State a few weeks ago unofficially and that visit seems to be what sealed the deal. Rumor has it he silent-verballed on that visit. I haven't been able to confirm that, but it wouldn't surprise me.
State has always done well in-state and Toothman has long known he was a higher priority than most for the Bulldogs. But while he's cooled with others, as they've filled up, State's offer hasn't changed. The others in his top four are Auburn, Clemson and Ole Miss. It sounds like the first two have dropped out. And while the Rebels could still be involved, I'm told they've cooled. SOOO, this could be another commitment that happens this weekend. And that would be a big one, in-state. I've certainly heard enough and felt enough good vibes here to put in a FutureCast.
There's more guys to monitor and I will be over the coming weeks. But these are the most pressing storylines at the moment. I'll continue updating the visit list, as I have more confirmations and will pass along other info when available.
Guys, this should be a busy next week and a half to two weeks for State on the recruiting front. The Bulldogs have two massively important official visit weekends set up that should all but fill out their 2026 recruiting class. We've been following guys for months and as many of them commit elsewhere, it becomes more clear who will land in Starkville and who will not.
*First up, there was a big decommitment this morning. No, it wasn't State losing a pledge, but it directly affects it. Four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren committed to Virginia Tech in January, on TV at the Under Armour All-American Game. But this morning, he had a brief, decommitment post on his social media pages:
Now, this affects State because the Bulldogs have for months, behind the scenes, identified him as one of their top targets for the 2026 class. Four-star QB Brodie McWhorter further said as much in a story we posted this week: https://mississippistate.rivals.com/news/four-star-state-pledge-brodie-mcwhorter-playing-recruiter
In that story, you'll note that McWhorter identified Warren and four-star offensive lineman Evan Goodwin as the two guys he's targeted most. We already knew Goodwin and McWhorter are both officially visiting State next weekend (June 20). And while it's not 100% confirmed, sources have told me that Warren will officially visit the Bulldogs next week as well. Now, it's too soon to celebrate. BUT, that's a lot of coincidence, as hard as McWhorter and the staff have been pushing, for me not to think State is in the driver's seat with Goodwin and Warren. The latter had other finalists (Georgia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest) before he made that decision. Sources have said all three appear to be out now, as they've taken other commits.
There's still lots to go, in this one. But I've seen and heard enough to flip FutureCasts for Warren and Goodwin to the Bulldogs. Again, these are not done deals. But the chips are all falling in a good line for State here.
**With Goodwin, Missouri, Oklahoma State and SMU are all hanging around and each got official visits from him in the past six weeks. SMU was most recent, last weekend. And right now, that seems to be the biggest competition for the Bulldogs. I do think if he were going there, he would have committed on the visit and not still planned on State. And Goodwin still could cancel and make a commitment. But right now, he's still slated to officially visit State next weekend WITH McWhorter, the guy who's been pushing most for him, the four-star QB and key to the Bulldogs' class.
Again, monitor this on close over the next week or so. But if we get midweek next week and Goodwin hasn't committed elsewhere, as well as still plans to OV to State, expect this one to be the Bulldogs' to close.
***Another piece to note involves an official visitor this weekend. I caught up with Buford (Ga.) three-star safety Jax Pope this week, just as his 7v7 team wrapped up a rain-shortened tournament at UGA. Pope is basically between State and Stanford. He'll officially visit the Cardinal next weekend.
Stanford has pushed super hard here. They were the first school to make an in-home visit, gave a lengthy presentation on why he'd fit with the Cardinal and have been in contact with him on an almost daily basis. But Pope told me he's never been to California. I also can tell he'd prefer to stay close to home and in the SEC. He's going to give Stanford a shot next weekend, so don't expect a decision to come out until after he visits the Cardinal. But sources within the Bulldogs' staff tell me the feel awfully good about landing him. In fact, I'd put it at 90%. And after talking to him myself, I'm comfortable making another FutureCast for State.
I'll be watching more to see how Pope's visit goes to Stanford, honestly, than his visit to State goes this weekend. But in the end, I feel like the Bulldogs have this one.
****I also made a FutureCast for three-star DE Maurice Jones Jr. He'll officially visit State this weekend and he is arguably the most likely to commit during his visit. This should come as zero surprise, as the Bulldogs have pushed on this one for months. In fact, even though a FutureCast wasn't made (not sure why, honestly), our friend John Garcia wrote nearly two months ago that he predicted State would land Jones: https://mississippistate.rivals.com/news/three-predictions-mississippi-state-luther-burden-houston
Our sources tell us that Jones wanted to wait until this weekend to commit. Now, I never want to see it's a done deal until it officially is. Something can always go wrong. But unless something truly does over the next 24 hours, I think this one is a done deal.Jones is likely going to pick up more extensions and set up more visits through spring football at his high school, which picks up next week and beyond, but MSU is entrenched in this recruitment. -- John Garcia Jr.
*****Finally, the last target I feel comfortable giving a FutureCast to is an in-state guy, three-star offensive lineman Dalton Toothman. He visited State a few weeks ago unofficially and that visit seems to be what sealed the deal. Rumor has it he silent-verballed on that visit. I haven't been able to confirm that, but it wouldn't surprise me.
State has always done well in-state and Toothman has long known he was a higher priority than most for the Bulldogs. But while he's cooled with others, as they've filled up, State's offer hasn't changed. The others in his top four are Auburn, Clemson and Ole Miss. It sounds like the first two have dropped out. And while the Rebels could still be involved, I'm told they've cooled. SOOO, this could be another commitment that happens this weekend. And that would be a big one, in-state. I've certainly heard enough and felt enough good vibes here to put in a FutureCast.
There's more guys to monitor and I will be over the coming weeks. But these are the most pressing storylines at the moment. I'll continue updating the visit list, as I have more confirmations and will pass along other info when available.