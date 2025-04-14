2025 Spring Superlatives for State’s Defense

MVP: Isaac Smith, S/LB

Runner-up: Zakari Tillman, LB



I’m not sure there’s any defensive candidate who can rival Smith for this MVP spot. I mentioned in another thread how glad I am that the coaching staff is embracing his versatility by having him gain weight (205 to 220) and working with both the defensive backs and linebackers. Very instinctual player with a knack for making big-time tackles. The next step for him will be more of the game-changing plays like interceptions, forced fumbles, tackles for loss, etc., but he looks like an All-SEC type of defender already. Can’t wait to see what he does in 2025.



I couldn’t put anyone over Smith for defensive MVP, but I am expecting a breakout season for Tillman. Only started one game and played 226 snaps (19th most on defense last year), but still managed to finish first in sacks (3.5) and third in tackles for loss (3.5) and pressures (9) while securing an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. Nine pressures and 3.5 sacks on only 34 pass rushing snaps is an insane rate (pressure every 3.8 pass rushing snaps). Could continue to be a rotational piece, which could hurt his chances at actually being the runner-up for MVP, but I can also see him taking over Mitchell’s job as the starter next to Jalen Smith.



Needs To Improve: Hunter Washington, S

Runner-up: LB Nic Mitchell



Washington was a key member of State’s defense last season. The once Florida State transfer saw the second most snaps (698) on that side of the football, which only trailed the leader (the now departed Brice Pollock) by 22. Washington’s 55 tackles ranked fifth on the team, and he also accumulated 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. Not terrible numbers, but nothing really stands out despite him being a full-time starter and playing significant spans. Plus, his 15 missed tackles were second most on the team, and he left a lot to be desired in coverage. Good leadership and has shown a willingness to be aggressive coming downhill with some authority, but he’s got to 1) be better as a tackler and 2) be much more consistent in coverage.



Mitchell is facing competition for his starting job between transfers Jalen Smith and Derion Gullette, the ever-improving Zakari Tillman, JUCO signee Montrell Chapman and two promising freshmen in Tyler Lockhart and AJ Rice.



Most To Prove: Kalvin Dinkins, DL

Runner-up: Dwight Lewis III, CB



Look, I’m a fan of Dinkins. Only has 21 career snaps due to injuries, but the now 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior defensive lineman has a good blend of traits that could land him a leading role if he can stay healthy. In only four pass rushing snaps played in last season’s opener, the junior managed to secure one of State’s only 10 sacks for the entire year. Granted, the opponent was less-than-stellar (Eastern Kentucky), but I would’ve loved to have seen if he could’ve built on that if it wasn’t for the season-ending injury. It’s time to see if he can stay on the field and put it all together in 2025. Not only does State need an elevated impact from its starters, the depth could use a lot of work from a season ago. Dinkins is capable of being one of those guys, but he’s got to stay on the field. Fingers crossed.



Lewis was one of the better cornerbacks available in the transfer portal, but a lot of people are questioning whether he'll be able to make the transition from NAIA Marian to the SEC while maintaining effective play. It's a reasonable concern, but this guy definitely possesses the tools needed to play corner at a high level. He's big, long (6-1, 195) and more than capable of proving any of the doubters wrong. I'm sure there will be some growing pains in his transition, but State is expecting him to be a contributor -- and I fully believe in his ability to fulfill those expectations.



Top Transfer: Will Whitson, DL

Runner-up: Jalen Smith, LB



I had a tough time deciding who to put here, as Whitson, Smith and even Old Dominion transfer Jahron Manning all feel deserving. Manning’s presence alongside Washington and potentially Tony Mitchell will free up Isaac Smith’s versatility even more than a season ago, but I think we can all agree that State’s defensive front was easily the team’s most glaring issue in 2025. Whitson, a 6-5, 295-pound transfer from Coastal Carolina, has All-SEC potential if his talent and impact can translate to a much higher level of football. Has the ability to play all along the defensive line, which should help the coaching staff create mismatches for him. Only player 182 snaps (and 103 pass rush snaps) in four games for Coastal last season, and yet, he finished with an efficient 11 pressures and two sacks. For comparison, Sulaiman Kpaka got 245 pass rushing snaps. With that type of workload, Whitson would’ve been somewhere between 25-30 pressures with 5-6 sacks. This is the type of interior disruption that was severely lacking last season.



Top JUCO Signee: Tony Mitchell, DB

Runner-up: LaKendrick James, EDGE



This was another tough decision. Most everyone agrees that Mitchell is going to eventually emerge as a potential starting-caliber defensive back in Starkville. I mean, this is a former four-star and top 170 recruit from the 2023 cycle, after all. I’m a fan, but I also don’t want to forget about James. Some recruiting services had him listed under 220 pounds, but Rivals had closer measurements (245 pounds) with his listed weight on State’s spring roster at 250. He’s not long, but he’s extremely explosive off the snap with a good arsenal of useful pass-rushing traits. Last year, State finished No. 132 nationally in sacks out of 133 schools, so any potential pass-rushing solutions will have a chance at earning some sort of role this season. Returning starter Brandon Jennings is a potential solution at the JACK position, as is Malick Sylla and (at least situationally) Nevaeh Sanders, but don’t forget about James.



Top Freshman: LB Tyler Lockhart

Runner-up: LB AJ Rice



OK, full disclosure… I almost got too cute here. Rice has continued to be my runner-up, but I swapped out edge Tyshun Willis with Lockhart at the last second. I am a huge fan of Willis and think he can eventually be one of the faces of the defense, but I couldn’t bring myself to go that bold with him not even enrolling until the summer. Plus, it’s tough to ignore the combination of Jennings, Sylla, Sanders and James all potentially standing in his way of playing time. Lockhart doesn’t have as difficult of a path to a significant role, and I mean, he is the highest-rated signee in State’s 2025 class. The physical tools for Lockhart are there. He can be a future early round draft pick if things come together for him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it took him a little bit of time. We’ll know more about how far along he is after the spring game this weekend.



We‘ve heard good things about Rice. Thickly built (6-1, 240 pounds), old school type of thumper with a lot of between the tackles value as a run defender. Plus, he’s got above average instincts. Rice and Lockhart have strong complementary skill sets, but Rice feels just a little more college ready. If State struggles with second-level run fits, he might be a guy we see earlier than we’re expecting. It’s also possible that Lockhart is the first of the two to get onto the field though.



Most Upside: Trevion Williams, DL

Runner-up: CB Kelley Jones



I have dove into a lot of State’s defensive tape over the past couple of months. It was bad. Like, really bad. But look, I’m not telling you anything that you don’t already know. The question is, how do they fix it? We talk a lot about the defensive front and the guys brought in to alleviate some of the issues, but I think Williams has tremendous upside here. Missed most of the 2023 season with an injury, and was wildly inconsistent throughout his first season as a major contributor (his 322 snaps ranked third-most amongst State’s defensive linemen). He still plays too out of control at times, but I still think his ceiling is as high as any defensive lineman on this roster. His versatility can be invaluable too, and he’s capable of things you just can’t teach. If he can finally put it together in 2025, he’ll easily be one of the defense’s top players and disruptors. One of the most intriguing talents on the roster.



As for Jones, I think he takes a sizable step forward in 2025. Sure, there will be more pressure on him with Pollock moving on — which elevates Jones to CB1. But it’s not everyday that you’ve got a 6-4, 195-pound corner with his kind of long speed.